Kentucky's bowl forecast isn't close to what it was a month ago or more. With one regular season game remaining, against top-10 Louisville this weekend, here's what postseason prognosticators are forecasting for the Wildcats.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Kentucky vs Duke, Duke's Mayo Bowl

ESPN.com (Kyle Bonagura): Kentucky vs Georgia Tech, Duke's Mayo Bowl

ESPN.com (Mark Schlabach): Kentucky vs Virginia Tech, Duke's Mayo Bowl

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Kentucky vs Duke, Duke's Mayo Bowl

Clearly, Kentucky-Duke is a popular pick for the game in Charlotte. McMurphy forecasts that Kentucky would be a 1-point favorite in such a game against the Blue Devils.

Fox Sports (Bryan Fisher): Kentucky vs UCF, Liberty Bowl

Kentucky is assured of an eighth-consecutive bowl game under Mark Stoops, but it will be a lower-tier SEC bowl tie-in on the basis of how the last six weeks have gone. That's regardless of the outcome of this weekend's game against Louisville, in all likelihood.