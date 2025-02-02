OL Pete Eglitis discusses latest trip to UK for junior day

While Bush Hamdan will be the point man with the quarterbacks it was Eric Wolford who extended the offer to Knoxville
Kentucky has landed a late commitment from the Class of 2025 in the form of Tennessee offensive lineman Jason Ek
The three-point differential was a major factor in Knoxville. We look at why Kentucky exceled, and Tennessee was frigid
Cats play host to former coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
UK boss talks matchup with Calipari, Razorbacks
While Bush Hamdan will be the point man with the quarterbacks it was Eric Wolford who extended the offer to Knoxville
Kentucky has landed a late commitment from the Class of 2025 in the form of Tennessee offensive lineman Jason Ek
The three-point differential was a major factor in Knoxville. We look at why Kentucky exceled, and Tennessee was frigid