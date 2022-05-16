UK eyeing several Bryan Station football prospects
Phil Hawkins is now the coach at Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station and anybody familiar with the in-state recruiting and prep football scene knows that he has coached a number of the state's more talen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news