Advertisement
Published Dec 14, 2024
VIDEO: Cats Talk Hard-Fought Win Over Rival Cards
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky's Lamont Butler, Otega Oweh, and Jaxson Robinson spoke to the media after the No. 5 Wildcats' 93-85 win over the rival Louisville Cardinals on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Advertisement