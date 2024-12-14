Marshall LB Landyn Watson commits to Kentucky

Marshall linebacker Landyn Watson committed to Kentucky on Saturday, according to a report from college football writer Pete Nakos.

Watson has confirmed the report and is Kentucky's second commitment from the transfer portal. The first came earlier today from USC's Sam Greene, recruited to be an EDGE for the Cats.

That means Brad White and Mike Stoops have moved quickly to start to build next year's linebacking room, which is dealing with many losses: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, D'Eryk Jackson, Tyreese Fearbry, JJ Weaver, and Noah Matthews, among others.

Cats Illustrated first confirmed Watson's interest in Kentucky back on Monday, when he said himself that the Cats had operated through the proper channels.

He had 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a pick for Marshall this year as the Herd's fourth leading tackler.

The 6'1, 239-pound linebacker graded out at 62.8 on PFF and was given solid grades in pass rush and coverage with room to improve in tackling. Arizona, West Virginia, UCONN, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, and SMU were among the other schools to show interest or offer.

Watson was at TCU before his stint at Marshall.

He had 12 tackles, a season high, against Virginia Tech in a game earlier this year.

He was a redshirt junior at Marshall this season. That redshirt season came in 2021, so he has one year of eligibility remaining. Both he and Greene should be expected to be heavily used rotation players if not starters on Kentucky's defense given their workloads and histories.