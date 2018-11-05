The UK basketball program announced Monday that junior guard Brad Calipari plans to redshirt during the 2018-19 season, which begins Tuesday as No. 2 Kentucky plays No. 4 Duke at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

The son of Wildcats head coach John Calipari will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Brad came to me about a month ago and asked me to redshirt this year,” John Calipari said. “He’s graduating in three years with plans to go to graduate school for two years here at Kentucky. This will give basketball eligibility during those two years of grad school. He will continue to be a part of our team this year and will still practice and travel with us. However, he will not play in any of our games.”

Brad Calipari has played in 27 career games in his first two seasons as a Wildcat and has recorded 11 points and five rebounds.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a while,” he said. “With where I am in my basketball career and with what I plan to do academically, this just made the most sense. I plan to remain around my brothers and continue to work on my game.”

Calipari played in five of UK’s six exhibition games in the preseason, totaling three points, three rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes. He played eight minutes vs. Transylvania but did not appear in the final tune-up against Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

A two-time Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll member, he is on schedule to graduate in three years with a degree in communication.



