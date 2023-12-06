Kentucky has found its quarterback from the transfer portal, and he has a very good chance to start for the Wildcats next year.

Georgia's Brock Vandagriff will have to compete with incoming freshman Cutter Boley and whoever else Kentucky adds to replace the outgoing Kaiya Sheron and Destin Wade, but given his pedigree, age, and time spent in a nationally elite program, it's easy to see why the Kentucky coaches would be excited about the move.

Vandagriff was ranked the No. 8 player in the nation regardless of position in the 2021 recruiting class coming out of Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian, where his father is the head coach. He was ranked the No. 2 player in Georgia and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally.

At one point Vandagriff was committed to Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma but he eventually signed with the Dawgs. For the past three years he has been a backup to Stetson Bennett, who won two national championships under center, and Carson Beck, who led the Dawgs to a 12-1 record with its lone blemish a three-point loss to Alabama.

Vandagriff has dual-threat ability and was featured running some zone read against UGA's No. 1 defense in previous spring games.

He will arrive at Kentucky hoping to succeed outgoing quarterback Devin Leary, who threw 24 touchdown passes and 10 touchdowns in his lone regular season with the Wildcats.

Getting Vandagriff on board early as UK's first transfer should help with the visiting receivers this weekend. Kentucky is set to host Texas A&M receiver Raymond Cottrell and Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley this weekend.