VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats Summer Q&A Series - Denzel Aberdeen

One of the new members of the Kentucky basketball program, transfer Denzel Aberdeen, met with the media on Monday to discuss why he chose to play for Mark Pope at Kentucky just months after winning a national championship at Florida.
Transfer guard talks about playing for Mark Pope after winning championship at Florida.
Taylen Kinney will begin his official visit to Kentucky on Monday evening. It will conclude on Wednesday.
Cats Illustrated has the latest on several pressing recruiting situations with the dead period now here.
Colton Hiller could already be one of the top players in high school basketball, and he only just turned 15 years old.
Regular readers and site members at Cats Illustrated are probably familiar with four-star offensive lineman Tyreek
