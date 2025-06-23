Advertisement
Published Jun 23, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats Summer Q&A Series - Denzel Aberdeen
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
One of the new members of the Kentucky basketball program, transfer Denzel Aberdeen, met with the media on Monday to discuss why he chose to play for Mark Pope at Kentucky just months after winning a national championship at Florida.

