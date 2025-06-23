Advertisement
Published Jun 23, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats Summer Q&A Series - Mouhamed Dioubate
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Mouhamed Dioubate, one of 10 new faces on Kentucky's basketball roster for 2025-26, met with the media on Monday in Lexington to discuss his transfer from Alabama to UK and how he's fitting in during early team workouts with the Wildcats.

Advertisement