Tennessee turns tables on Cats in 76-63 victory

Kentucky was half the team it was the last time the Wildcats clashed with Tennessee.

Statistically speaking, that is.

After shooting 68% in a 107-79 blowout last month at Rupp Arena, No. 4 Kentucky was held to just 34% in the rematch Tuesday night as the No. 16 Volunteers avenged that embarrassing loss with a 76-63 win at Thompson-Boling Arena.

"What it appeared to me was they needed it more, wanted it more, more physical, took us out of stuff physically, and physically just banged us around offensively," Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

"We got manhandled."

Tennessee (19-6, 10-3 SEC) got a dominant performance from its backcourt, including 18 points from Santiago Vescovi, 17 from Kennedy Chandler, and 14 from Zakai Zeigler. They outscored their UK counterparts -- Sahvir Wheeler, Kellen Grady, and a hobbled TyTy Washington 49-18.

"Our guards got (their butts) kicked," Calipari said.

Washington, the Cats' star freshman guard, was attempting to bounce back from a lower-leg injury he sustained Saturday against Florida. He attempted just two shots, scored only four points, and committed three of UK's 14 turnovers in 12 minutes of action before hobbling back to the bench in frustration.

"If I had to do it over, I would not have played TyTy," said Calipari, who noted that Washington convinced him he was healthy enough to go. "... I should have went with my gut."

Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his 20th double-double of the season for Kentucky (21-5, 10-3 SEC) with 13 points and 15 rebounds, but he struggled with the Vols' longer defenders and a liberal whistle, going 5-of-15 from the field against UT's aggressive defense.

Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz each came off the UK bench to score 11 points.

Kentucky trimmed the lead to eight points and had two possessions with a chance to make it a five- or six-point game but could not get over the hump. The Vols responded with a 14-4 run to essentially put the game away.

The Cats saw their six-game win streak snapped.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

Kentucky was off to a decent start in this one, but everything got derailed midway through the first half. The Cats led 17-15 after a Jacob Toppin score at the 13:57 mark, but that would be the last bucket that UK would tally over the next 10:55. When the dust settled, Tennessee had a 39-24 lead.

GAME BALL:

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee - The Vols' star wing was fantastic, posting 17 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He was ultra-efficient, going 5-of-9 from the floor, 3-of-5 from deep, and 4-for-4 at the line.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0-7 - Kentucky's record in Knoxville when both teams are ranked and the Cats are the higher-ranked team.

7 of 21 - Shooting by UK's starting backcourt.

8 - Turnovers for Tennessee. The Volunteers committed 20 in the first game.

9-7 - Rick Barnes' record against UK during his time at UT.

40-32 - Kentucky won the rebounding battle after trailing 19-14 at halftime.

158-76 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against its oldest rival. But the lead is only 57-53 in Knoxville, where UK had won the last two games.

QUOTABLE:

"It was a revenge game for what we did to them down at our place. They're playing better." -- UK coach John Calipari on the Vols, who have won eight of their nine games since being blown out in Lexington.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at Rupp Arena in a rematch with Alabama. The Cats defeated the Crimson Tide 66-55 on Feb. 5 in Tuscaloosa. Alabama (16-9, 6-6 SEC) will play host to Mississippi State on Wednesday before traveling to Lexington. Tipoff for the Cats and Tide will be 1 p.m. ET on CBS.