Inclement weather threw Kentucky's weekend series at Georgia off-schedule, and the Bulldogs' pitching kept the Wildcats off-balance in a surprising doubleheader sweep on Sunday in Athens.

Kentucky managed only nine hits between the two games at Foley Field in losing 3-0 and 6-2.

It marked the first series loss of the season for the No. 9 Wildcats (27-5, 9-3 SEC), who entered the day atop the league standings while Georgia (18-14, 3-9 SEC) sat in the basement after losing Game 1 to UK on Friday.

Game 2 was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to storms in the Peach State, forcing a pair of seven-inning games on Easter Sunday.

The format benefited the Bulldogs, who have struggled royally in the bullpen. UGA starters Liam Sullivan and Charlie Goldstein, a pair of left-handers, dominated the UK lineup and made sure the relief corps would not be a major factor.

Sullivan (4-1) tossed a four-hit shutout in the opener, striking out eight.

After entering his start with a 8.64 season ERA, Goldstein (1-1) blanked the Cats into the sixth inning of the rubber match and set new career-highs for innings pitched (5.1) and strikeouts (7).

Kentucky's Tyler Bosma (4-2) took the loss in the first game, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over three innings on the mound. He may have fared better if not for a costly baserunning mistake by the Cats early in the game that wiped out a chance at a big inning.

With two runners on and one out in the second inning, UK's Nolan McCarthy doubled off the wall in right-center field. But the baserunners misread the deep fly and attempted to tag. McCarthy did not realize they had retreated to their respective bags, and overran the trail runner for a force out. The Cats wound up leaving the bases loaded with no runs crossing the plate.

The bottom three hitters in the UGA order collected four of their team's seven hits, scored two runs, and drove in two.

Parks Harber hit a three-run home run in the first inning of the rubber match to set the tone for the Bulldogs against UK starter Zack Lee (3-1), who allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over three innings of work.

Charlie Condon, Sebastian Murillo, and Connor Tate also homered for UGA in the finale as UGA became the first team to score more than five runs against the Cats in SEC play.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday at Louisville in a 6 p.m. ET matchup.