Published Feb 12, 2025
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. UT, Part II
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK

Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from No. 15 Kentucky's 75-64 win over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. To view more shots from the game, click on the center of the images below...

