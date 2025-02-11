Advertisement
Published Feb 11, 2025
VIDEO: Cats Talk Sweep of Vols
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky's Koby Brea, Ansley Almonor, and Trent Noah spoke to the media after the Wildcats' 75-64 win over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. The No. 15 Cats swept the Vols this season

Advertisement