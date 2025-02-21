Staff Predictions

Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson are both listed as out for Kentucky's difficult road assignment at Alabama with the Crimson Tide coming off losses to Missouri and Auburn.

Cats Illustrated staff members share game takes and picks before another anticipated SEC matchup.

Travis Graf: The Cats travel shorthanded to Alabama this weekend and the last time Kentucky was shorthanded on the road and I thought they didn’t have a prayer was against Tennessee in Knoxville, and we know how that one turned out. Alabama is coming off of two straight losses which is unfamiliar territory under Nate Oats. For Kentucky to pull off the upset they really need to lock in defensively and make it more of a half court game. Kentucky puts up a good effort down two starters, but falls short 85 to 77.

David Sisk: Kentucky travels to Tuscaloosa Saturday to take on an angry Alabama team. The last opponent I thought was upset was Tennessee, and we saw what happened. Alabama is going to score a ton of points, but they have given up over 50 points per half over the last five halves. There are a couple of keys to beating the Tide. Make shots, because defense is not a strength. Guard their three-point line, because they are going to get them up. Bama also turns the ball over. Kentucky has to stop the Tide guards from getting deep into the paint then kicking for open three’s. They have to do all of this short handed which is a bit much. I wonder how a short-handed roster can deal with a sprinting pace for 40 minutes. Alabama 89 Kentucky 80.

Jeff Drummond: Well, here we are again. Another game where the masses say Kentucky cannot win. You know my ages-long theory in this spot: expect the Wildcats to play well. UK is facing an Alabama squad that is reeling a bit after losing its high-profile No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup with arch-rival Auburn and getting run out of the gym by Mizzou. Will the Crimson Tide be vulnerable or will they be looking to take out frustrations on the Cats? Kentucky had no defensive answers for Bama when they met earlier this season in Rupp, but UK is playing much better on that end of the floor while the Tide is not currently clicking on all cylinders. Is there an opening here for an upset? If Lamont Butler and/or Jaxson Robinson were available, I think I would pick the Cats. Without them, it think it’s going to be hard to score enough points on the road to get the job done. Alabama 91, Kentucky 85.

Justin Rowland: I'm just not sure this one sets up well for Kentucky. Alabama hasn't been playing its very best basketball recently but they're very talented and should be hungry playing at home. They played at an extremely high level at Rupp Arena in their win against the Cats earlier in the conference schedule. With both Butler and Robinson out, they have the talent and depth advantage at numerous spots on the court. Kentucky's defense has been better lately but they haven't played the league's best offensive teams recently. I don't think Kentucky will play as poorly as they did at Ole Miss but I think they'll be playing catch-up and Alabama wins 94-82.