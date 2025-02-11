Staff Predictions

Kentucky has a chance to notch another Quad 1 win this evening. If it happens the Wildcats will have swept Tennessee.

But it won't be easy.

The Volunteers are looking for revenge after UK's win in Knoxville.

Here are game takes and picks from CI writers.

Jeff Drummond: This has been an odd series in recent years with the road team winning four of the last five. Kentucky stunned the college basketball world by winning 78-73 in Knoxville two weeks ago despite playing without three of its top eight players in the preseason rotation. Lamont Butler is back at point guard for the Wildcats, so that should be a nice boost, but will it be enough to overcome the revenge factor for the Volunteers? The last time these teams met, the UK staff had a great defensive gameplan that conned the Vols into taking 45 3-pointers. It was reminiscent of Bob Huggins doing the same thing to John Calipari in the 2010 NCAA regional finals. I can't imagine Rick Barnes allowing that to happen again. For me, it comes down who's making shots. The Cats typically make theirs in Rupp. Give me Kentucky 79, Tennessee 75 with Koby Brea carrying over his strong performance against South Carolina to take MVP honors.

Travis Graf: I tend to think that the win at Tennessee, while a huge statement, was also a little bit of fool’s gold. I don’t expect Tennessee to shoot that poorly again in the rematch, especially in Rupp Arena, where other teams shoot above their marks regularly. The Vols are one of the best teams in the country, and I’m curious to see how Kentucky defends them with Lamont Butler back. A big part of Kentucky’s success in Knoxville came from Jaxson Robinson’s length guarding Zakai Zeigler at the point of attack. There’s not too much data out there to tell how Mark Pope fares in a second matchup with a team he’s defeated on the road before playing at home, so I’m very intrigued. I think Kentucky comes up just short in a physical game, losing 70-65.

David Sisk: It’s time for chapter two of what I believe is the most underrated basketball rivalry in the country. Between the dislike for each other, and the quality of both programs, every box gets checked. Since 2013, Kentucky has a narrow 13-12 lead. The road team has won four of the last five. Some of that has been the Cats winning the last three in Knoxville. Tennessee has won four of the last seven in Lexington. But the rivalry is trending to UK who has won four of five. Having said all of that, the Vols have responded from their loss to the Cats with a 20 point win over Florida, a win over Missouri, and an 18 point road win against Oklahoma. I expect them to be chomping at the bit with a lust for revenge. I also feel that Kentucky is still more beat up than we realize. Lamont Butler is not close to 100%, Andrew Carr still has back issues, and I worry about Jaxson Robinson’s shooting wrist. I’m taking Tennessee narrowly in an all-out brawl 71-67.

Justin Rowland: My view is that when UK is fully healthy the Cats are as good as any team in the league other than Auburn and Alabama. But with Jaxson Robinson's status what it is going into this one, and the revenge factor, I'm giving Tennessee an advantage. Kentucky has been good at home, but not great. The Cats have lost two games in Rupp Arena. They will have Lamont Butler, but being down Robinson hurts. There's usually a stretch or two when he connects on a couple of three pointers that give Kentucky lots of momentum. Koby Brea needs to play very well. Since losing to Kentucky the Vols have beat Florida by 20, beat top-25 Missouri, and dominated Oklahoma on the road. Vols 78, Cats 75.