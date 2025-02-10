Robinson's status in doubt for rematch with Vols

Just when Big Blue Nation thought the Wildcats were close to navigating their way out of the health issues that have made an already daunting SEC slate even more challenging, No. 15 Kentucky is facing more uncertainty for Tuesday's rematch with No. 5 Tennessee.

Jaxson Robinson, who was one of the stars of the game when Kentucky upset the Volunteers 78-73 on Jan. 28 in Knoxville, was listed as "out" on the initial availability report on Monday night.

Earlier in the evening, UK head coach Mark Pope hinted on his weekly radio show that Robinson would likely not play but later called it a "game-time decision."

Robinson suffered a wrist injury in practice late last week that required an X-Ray and MRI. He played on Saturday, recording six points, five rebounds, and four assists in an 80-57 win over South Carolina, but appeared to re-aggravate the wrist in the second half.

"We'll see how it goes with Jax, but it's going to be touch-and-go with those guys the next few weeks," Pope said.

Robinson played a key role in the first matchup with Tennessee, knocking down four 3-pointers en route to a 17-point scoring effort while also sharing some of the point guard duties in the absence of an injured Lamont Butler. Robinson's defense on Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler (5-of-18 FG, 1-for-11 3PFG) loomed large in the Cats' win.

"He was incredible at executing the gameplan down there,' Pope said.

If Robinson is unable to go on Tuesday, grade senior wing Koby Brea may move into the starting lineup with freshmen Collin Chandler and Trent Noah getting more minutes off the bench.

"We're counting on those youngsters to make huge contributions," said Pope, noting that both played key roles in Knoxville when Butler and Andrew Carr were out of action.

In addition to the health issues for Butler (shoulder), Carr (back), and Robinson, Kentucky has played since Dec. 7 without its backup point guard, Kerr Kriisa (foot). Pope said on Monday that Kriisa remains "a ways away" from returning to action.

Kentucky (16-7, 5-5 SEC) and Tennessee (20-4, 7-4 SEC) tip off Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.