Kentucky has looked like one of the better teams in the nation through the early part of the non-conference schedule to date.

The Wildcats return to the court Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena against UNC-Wilmington. Will the stellar play continue? What else might we learn about this year's team?

Here are takes from Cats Illustrated staff members.

Jeff Drummond: This one may have felt like a bit of a let-down game after a Miami matchup that went above and beyond expectations at a raucous Rupp Arena, but there is one thing that should add a little extra spice: the potential debut of Kentucky freshman Aaron Bradshaw. Fans are eager to see the 7-foot freshman center/forward in action for the first time after rehabbing from off-season foot surgery. It will be interesting to see how the McDonald’s All-American fits into John Calipari’s rotation and new playing style. The UK boss insists it won’t change the way the Cats are playing. If nothing else, it will give UK some additional depth in the frontcourt and maybe the ability to block or alter more shots around the rim. We also get the debut of the new court at Rupp Arena. Farewell to the tacky “bumper stickers.” It all points to another fun day for the Cats, who roll to a 90-68 win behind an MVP effort from Rob Dillingham.

David Sisk: Until the heights of the Kentucky lineup grows due to addition, there is a certain type of team that the Cats match up well with. The guard-heavy opponents who aren’t as big inside have generally gotten caught up in a bad matchup against a Kentucky perimeter unit who compares favorably to just about everyone. UNC-Wilmington is averaging 82 points per game. Almost 4 of every 10 shots are three-pointers. They shoot those well as a 39.1% average would attest. They give up 73 points per game, and are getting out-rebounded. I think this is another typical scoreathon by the same usual prospects. Kentucky will play fast and free, and score early and often by committee. Sounds like another good occasion to take the over. Kentucky 94 UNC-Wilmington 74.

Justin Rowland: Given what we've seen from this Kentucky team so far, there's every reason to believe they might start a little slow but will get it into high gear at some point. That seems to be a pretty consistent pattern for a lot of the year. I don't know that any team is immune from upsets but this team having so many guys who can score so well is pretty good upset protection. They don't rely on one or two guys. There are guys who can impact the game so many ways without even shooting much. UNC-Wilmington is a team that can play well at times, but they have a 30-point loss to App State on their resume and they just lost to East Carolina. How realistic is an upset in Rupp for them at this point? Kentucky 88, UNC Wilmington 68