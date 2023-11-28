Kentucky has a chance to notch a win that could help out quite a bit on Selection Sunday when the Miami Hurricanes arrive at Rupp Arena tonight.

Cats Illustrated staff members discuss the game and make predictions.

Jeff Drummond: While it lacks the marquee appeal of a Duke or North Carolina matchup in the first edition of the ACC-SEC Challenge, it looks like the powers that be set up a great one nonetheless with Miami coming to Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky. This has the feel of an NBA-type matchup in terms of style and tempo. It should be a lot of fun for the fans. I think it’s good that the Cats have that Champions Classic game under their belt. If they didn’t, I think you could have some legitimate concerns about the young UK roster against a veteran Miami squad that just reached the Final Four. It may sound overly simplistic, but this s one comes down to whoever makes shots. Hard one to pick. Give me Kentucky 88, Miami 83 and a big showing from DJ Wagner, who continues to ride last week’s momentum.

Travis Graf: Get your running shoes on because this is going to be a track meet. Both offenses are among the leading scoring offenses in the country as well as a couple of the top 3-point shooting teams (with Miami at No. 1). The Kentucky guards should be effective getting downhill, as there’s no true rim protector for the Hurricanes, and I believe they’ll stretch Omier to the perimeter. For me, this game comes down to Miami’s rebounding ability versus Kentucky’s ability to create turnovers. If one of the teams can take big advantage of either of those, they’re likely to win. Kentucky 85, Miami (FL) 84 in a barn burner led by a big showing from Tre Mitchell and Rob Dillingham.

David Sisk: This should be an exciting game between two explosive offensive teams who have a lot in common. Kentucky averages 94 points per game. Miami averages 89. That’s 183 points for those trying to figure out the over/under. Both are going to play small ball. Both teams are guard heavy, and each one can stroke the three. Miami shoots 45.8% from deep on 24 tries per game. Kentucky attempts 39 at a 42.5% clip. The Canes have familiar names like Nijel Pack and Matthew Cleveland. All five starters average double figures. UK’s matchup problem may be with the 6-7, 240 pound Omier Norchad. He’s going for 16 points and 9 boards per game, while Kentucky is still thin underneath. The U is the only program in the country that has made the Elite Eight the past two seasons. But even with the success and experience I think the home court advantage flips it. Once again everybody will contribute. Kentucky 86 Miami 80