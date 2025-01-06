UK's Koby Brea earns SEC Player of the Week honors

After coming off the bench to score a team-high 23 points in a 106-100 win over No. 6 Florida, Kentucky's Koby Brea was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday.

Brea, a grad senior wing, made a career-high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts against the Gators. The seven treys were the second-most ever by a UK player against a Top 10 opponent.

The Washington Heights, N.Y., native, who transferred to Kentucky from Dayton prior to this season, has made multiple 3-pointers in 12 of 14 games this season. He leads the country in shooting from beyond the arc at 52.3%

Brea averaged 18 points and shot 60% from the field in the Wildcats' two games last week.

It's the third weekly honor for a Wildcat this season. Andrew Carr and Lamont Butler also earned the award for their performances in wins over Duke and Louisville.

Kentucky climbed from No. 10 to No. 6 in Monday's AP Top 25 poll after recording its third Top 10 victory of the season.

The Cats (12-2, 1-0 SEC) return to action on Tuesday at Georgia (12-2, 0-1 SEC) in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff on the SEC Network.



