There have been college basketball games so far, including two for Kentucky, but the Champions Classic has come to represent the unofficial start of the season.

So does Kentucky have a chance to take down No. 1 Kansas even while two and maybe three of the Cats' big men are still out?

Cats Illustrated writers sound off with their takes.

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky may be 2-0, but the season begins in earnest tonight. The vibes are really good in Big Blue Nation right now, and excitement would bounce to a new level if the Cats can pull off a win over top-ranked Kansas in Chicago. It's a big challenge, but I think some national observers may be sleeping on UK, as evidenced by the No. 17 AP ranking. The talent is clearly better than that, and Vegas sees this as a one- or two-possession game. Not having the 7-footers could prove to be an unexpected advantage in this one if John Calipari continues to play the style he's shown in the first two games. Tre Mitchell has to stay out of foul trouble and force Hunter Dickinson to work on the defensive end of the floor. The Cats need to shoot the 3 a little better than they have in the first two games, but if they can hit in the neighborhood of 10, I like their chances. Give me Antonio Reeves as my pick to click (PAR 34 - 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) in his return to Sweet Home Chicago.

David Sisk: After two glorified exhibitions for each team, the season starts for real Tuesday night for Kentucky and Kansas. Cat fans would feel a lot better if they had their big men. Getting the better of the inside game against Hunter Dickinson without a true center will be tough. Tre Mitchell and Jordan Burks don’t have to win their matchups, but they do need to find a way to keep Kansas off the offensive boards. That is my biggest concern. Kentucky’s perimeters will need to play really well to offset any disadvantage. I expect them to play free, but they need good three-point shooting from Reed Sheppard, Antonio Reeves, and Tre Mitchell. Kansas, on the other hand, struggled from the field in the exhibitions, but they have shot the lights out in the first two games. Kansas could have a different look if they miss from outside. I just feel this is too big of a hill to climb without a full roster. Kansas 78 Kentucky 71. Tre Mitchell will lead in PRA with 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Travis Graf: On paper, this should be a really good matchup. Kentucky has the better prospects on their roster, but Kansas has the better, more proven college players. The Cats haven’t fared well in the Champions Classic in quite some time and will face the top team in the country on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks are out-rebounding their opponents by 19 on average and Kentucky projects to be without their three seven footers. This game will come down to who can make outside shots because with Hunter Dickinson, I feel like he’s going to get his but will also get exploited in pick and roll situations or by having Tre Mitchell on the perimeter. If Adou Thiero is available to go, I’d feel more confident in Kentucky as KJ Adams is a tough matchup for most of the roster. The Cats have a good showing but lose a close game, 78-75. Antonio Reeves has a good showing in his home state, leading Kentucky in PRA with 27, and 20 of those coming off of points.

Justin Rowland: I'm not an expert on Kansas, but after watching the extended highlights from their first two wins of the season I just think they're a little more of a polished product than Kentucky. They have a lot of guys who can shoot, score, and run good offense, and a lot of parts that seem to fit together quite well. Because Kentucky is so far from a complete product with the guys who are out, I've got to go with Kansas at this early stage in the season. However, I do feel like tonight is pretty much house money for Kentucky, because no matter what happens, you know it's not close to full strength compared to what they should be later in the year. Mitchell leads Kentucky in PRA (14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists). He'll have to shoulder a lot of the rebounding and his ability to pull Dickinson away from the basket could be very important. Kansas 78, Kentucky 74 in a promising game for both teams.