QB Zach Calzada is transferring to Kentucky

Mark Stoops and Bush Hamdan have their man at quarterback.

Incarnate Word's Zach Calzada announced his plans to transfer to Kentucky on Thursday, giving the Wildcats' yet another public commitment for the 2025 season.

Calzada joins offensive linemen Wallace Unamba, Alex Wollschlaeger, and Joshua Braun as public commitments for UK on that side of the ball while linebackers Landyn Watson and Sam Greene have gone public on the defensive side of the ball.

The Wildcats are expected to return Cutter Boley, who got some playing time at the end of the 2024 season, while Brock Vandagriff has not yet announced his plans for after this year.

Calzada started his college career at Texas A&M and was the Aggies' starting quarterback during an 8-4 season in 2021. Calzada had a 17 to 9 TD to INT ratio that season, but Fisher was fired and he hit the transfer portal.

From there he transferred to Auburn, where a shoulder injury kept him out of the mix. He transferred to Incarnate Word and put up good numbers in 2023 and better numbers this year.

Calzada has one season of college eligibility remaining.