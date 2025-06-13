Shay named new tight ends coach at Kentucky

Kentucky has promoted from within to fill its vacant tight ends coaching position.

Derek Shay, who has served as an offensive analyst and run-game specialist for the Wildcats the past 16 months, will move into the position vacated by Vince Marrow, the program announced Friday.

Shay, 34, has also spent time at Marshall (2023), LSU (2020, 2021), McNeese State (2019), and Bowling Green State (2014).

“We are fortunate to have someone already on our staff who has coached tight ends at a high level and led those rooms successfully,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “He is familiar with Coach (Bush) Hamdan’s system, and I’m very confident in his abilities. His versatility, football IQ, and on-field toughness will be a valuable addition to our offense.”

“I’m very excited for the opportunity that Coach Stoops and Coach Hamden have given me,” said Shay, who worked closely with the offensive line and assistant coach Eric Wolford last season. “There is a good mix of experience and young talent in the tight end room, and I’m looking forward to coaching them. Additionally, being a part of the Big Blue Nation is truly an honor, and I’m ready to get to work and represent this incredible fanbase in this new role.”

A native of Cerro Gordo, Ill., Shay began his collegiate playing career as an offensive lineman at Western Illinois University before transferring to Eastern Illinois. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from EIU in 2013 and later completed a master’s degree in liberal arts from LSU in 2021.

He and his wife, Katie, have two children: a daughter, Murphy, and a son, Brewer.