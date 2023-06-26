Home-and-home matchups with the Arkansas Razorbacks and Tennessee Volunteers highlight Kentucky's Southeastern Conference basketball schedule going into the 2023-24 season.

The SEC announced home and road opponents for the 18-game league schedule on Monday.

Kentucky will play Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt twice next season. The Gators, Volunteers, and Commodores are "permanent" home-and-home opponents which were established prior to the league reorganization in 2015.

The Wildcats' home slate for Rupp Arena will also include Alabama, Georiga, Ole Miss, and Missouri. The road schedule will also feature Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

It will mark the first time in the history of the UK-Arkansas series that the Cats and Razorbacks will play twice during the regular season in back-to-back years. Last season, the teams split two memorable games with Eric Musselman's squad winning in Lexington and John Calipari's team returning the favor in Fayetteville with Antonio Reeves scoring a career-high 37 points.

Kentucky has played Tennessee more than any other opponent in its history with the Cats owning a 160-77 record against the Vols. UK swept last season's games.

Dates, TV assignments, and tip-off times will be announced in the future.

Six SEC teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament a season ago and the league led the nation with three teams advancing to the Sweet 16. It marked the fourth time in the last nine tournaments that the SEC had three or more teams in the Sweet 16.



