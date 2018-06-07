Scottie Lewis includes UK on shortened list
Five-star guard Scottie Lewis has narrowed his list of schools to seven.
He made that announcement Thursday on Twitter.
And then there was 7🔋 pic.twitter.com/QJVu7dMItK— Scottie Lewis (@Scott_lewis_23) June 8, 2018
Kentucky, St. John's, Florida, Harvard, Villanova, Duke and Stanford are the seven finalists for the nation's No. 11 player, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard from Tinton Falls (N.J.) Ranney Prep School.
Earlier this week Lewis told Rivals.com's Corey Evans that he will pick Kentucky if his only goal is to be a one-and-done recruit and if basketball is his exclusive consideration.
"If I choose to be one of those players that is a one-and-done, basketball only type of guy, Kentucky is definitely the school that I will be headed to," Lewis told Evans. "All of the schools we have talked about, they will hopefully be in that list of schools that I get down to once I make a cut list, but they are always texting me and giving me pointers about what I can do better.”