Scottie Lewis includes UK on shortened list

Five-star guard Scottie Lewis has narrowed his list of schools to seven.

He made that announcement Thursday on Twitter.

Kentucky, St. John's, Florida, Harvard, Villanova, Duke and Stanford are the seven finalists for the nation's No. 11 player, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard from Tinton Falls (N.J.) Ranney Prep School.

Earlier this week Lewis told Rivals.com's Corey Evans that he will pick Kentucky if his only goal is to be a one-and-done recruit and if basketball is his exclusive consideration.

"If I choose to be one of those players that is a one-and-done, basketball only type of guy, Kentucky is definitely the school that I will be headed to," Lewis told Evans. "All of the schools we have talked about, they will hopefully be in that list of schools that I get down to once I make a cut list, but they are always texting me and giving me pointers about what I can do better.”

