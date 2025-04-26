Buffalo Bills add another Wildcat in Deone Walker

The Buffalo Bills have added another Kentucky Wildcat to the roster.

After selecting UK cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Bills picked defensive tackle Deone Walker on Saturday in the fourth round with the 109th pick overall.

That duo will join running back Ray Davis, who was selected by the Bills in last year's draft, with the AFC contender.

Walker is one of most physically imposing players in this year's draft. The 6-foot-7, 344-pound prospect started in 36 of 37 career games at Kentucky. He recorded 132 career tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and six pass break-ups.

Despite a dip in production numbers from his sophomore season, Walker was still a second-team All-SEC pick in 2024.

He is the 30th player to be drafted under head coach Mark Stoops during his time at UK.

There have been nine other Wildcats drafted by the Bills, including Dave Gash (1962), Tom Hutchinson (1963), Will Grant and Gerald Blanton (1978), Rod Stewart (1979), Don Corbin (1984), Steve Johnson (2008) and Ray Davis (2024), and Hairston (2025).



