Bat Cats split doubleheader with Gamecocks

Doubleheaders have not been kind to Kentucky.

The Wildcats' series opener against South Carolina got rained out on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park, so the two teams played a doubleheader on Saturday.

Kentucky cruised to a 7-3 win in the opener and appeared on its way to a sweep but saw the Gamecocks come from behind late to win Game 2, 5-4. It was the third time this season that the Cats (24-16, 9-11 SEC) have lost the second game of a doubleheader after winning the first.

It sets up an important rubber match on Sunday as Nick Mingione's club fights to stay in contention for an NCAA Tournament bid. UK needs five more wins in its last 10 regular season games to feel secure with a berth.

On Saturday, it looked like the Cats were going to knock out two victories. Nate Harris turned in the best start by a UK freshman in an SEC game in recent memory, holding South Carolina to just two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in his seven innings on the mound.

The last UK freshman pitcher to go seven innings in a league game was Kyle Cody in 2013.

Harris (4-2) gave way to Jackson Nove and Simon Gregersen for the final two innings. They combined to hold the Gamecocks at bay and secure the win for the Cats.

Tyler Bell, Carson Hansen, and Cole Hage each had two hits to lead UK at the plate. Hansen also belted his fifth home run of the season.

Brandon Stone (2-5) started and took the loss for South Carolina, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over seven innings on the mound.

In the nightcap, Kentucky held a 3-1 lead after its first two trips to the plate, but struggled to generate scoring for the rest of the game. The Cats got home runs from Bell and Hage but only had three hits among the rest of the lineup.

Despite entering the matchup with an ERA above 6.00, Jake McCoy started and pitched well enough to keep the Gamecocks in the game until the bullpen tandem of Caleb Jones and Ashton Crowther (2-0) slammed the door with 4.1 innings of scoreless relief work. UK managed no hits and drew just one walk off the duo in the final four frames.

Equally surprising was the source of South Carolina's winning runs. Second baseman Will Tippett, who owned a .188 batting average in the eighth inning, hit his first home run of the season -- a two-run shot off UK reliever Cole Hentschel (2-3) -- to give his team a lead for good.

South Carolina (25-19) won for just the fifth time in league play.

It marked the seventh time that UK has lost an SEC game by one or two runs.

The series finale will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at KPP.



