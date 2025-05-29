Roundtable: Expectations for Otega Oweh in 2025-26

Otega Oweh gave Kentucky fans and Mark Pope some excellent news this week when he withdrew his name from NBA Draft consideration.

The return of the Wildcats' leading scorer rounds out a roster that looks good on paper.

Cats Illustrated staff members share their expectations for Oweh this season, what it means for Kentucky, and where he could find himself next year this time.

Jeff Drummond: I think we'll see Otega Oweh on a mission next year, driven to show the NBA he's worthy of a first-round pick with an improved all-around game that sees his ball-handling and 3-point shot take big steps forward. He won't need to press because he reportedly has a huge NIL deal in place that can potentially secure his financial future, and he doesn't have to carry this UK team. There's a ton of talent around him, so he can just play his game and hopefully have an All-American type season. I also like the leadership piece he'll provide for a largely new team coming together in pursuit of a national championship. It was important for Mark Pope to get a few of those guys back from last year to go along with the newcomers. Oweh should be the captain and the voice of the 2025-26 Wildcats.

David Sisk: Otega Oweh was Second Team All-SEC last season, and I expect more of a refined version next season. It will be his second season in Mark Pope’s system, so the comfort zone will be there. Oweh was a complete player last season who flourished in just about every category, so he will be able to give next season’s team whatever it needs. I have watched him all the way back to his high school days, and he has natural leadership qualities. As a senior he will have that responsibility next year. It’s hard for an older player to make a big move in the draft, but I do believe he got some good feedback. Hopefully he could play his way into the second round of the 2026 Draft.

Justin Rowland: I can't say that I'm shocked by the return. It would have been a bit surprising if he stayed in the draft but anytime there's a wait until the final day people are going to start to worry. This was high stakes but the odds were definitely in Kentucky's favor. NIL is definitely something that can push a player more towards your line of thinking in this day and age, especially if you aren't a first round lock. For Kentucky it's a really big deal. I don't know how much better his three-point shot is going to get because of the form but this is a guy that did take over at times. The hope should be that he's able to take over more often against the very best teams Kentucky faces. And that's a realistic goal. I'm with David in thinking he's probably a second round pick next year but I think he's someone who can find a niche in the league. He should lead Kentucky in scoring again and Pope has already said what he can do with another year at Kentucky: Improve the shot and the shot volume, and become an elite defender and steals leader.