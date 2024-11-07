Advertisement
QUICK TAKES: UK 103, Wright State 62
First impressions from Game 1 of the Mark Pope Era at Kentucky.
• Jeff Drummond
GAME CHAT: UK-Wright State
The Mark Pope era begins with the Cats' season opener against Wright State.
• Justin Rowland
Week 10: CI's SEC Power Rankings
The season has gone south, but the power rankings must go on.Cats Illustrated's 2024 SEC Power Rankings are updated
• Justin Rowland
Three More UK Recruits Are Playing on Top-25 High School Teams
Three more UK recruits are on teams that are ranked 10-25 in MaxPreps preseason rankings.
• David Sisk
Redshirt & Participation Report
