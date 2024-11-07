Redshirt & Participation Report

Advertisement

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Wright State Postgame

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Wright State Postgame

UK boss talks season opener.

 • Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: UK 103, Wright State 62

QUICK TAKES: UK 103, Wright State 62

First impressions from Game 1 of the Mark Pope Era at Kentucky.

 • Jeff Drummond
GAME CHAT: UK-Wright State

GAME CHAT: UK-Wright State

The Mark Pope era begins with the Cats' season opener against Wright State.

 • Justin Rowland
Week 10: CI's SEC Power Rankings

Week 10: CI's SEC Power Rankings

The season has gone south, but the power rankings must go on.Cats Illustrated's 2024 SEC Power Rankings are updated

 • Justin Rowland
Three More UK Recruits Are Playing on Top-25 High School Teams

Three More UK Recruits Are Playing on Top-25 High School Teams

Three more UK recruits are on teams that are ranked 10-25 in MaxPreps preseason rankings.

 • David Sisk

