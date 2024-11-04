Advertisement
in other news
Johnson and Kinney Open Up the OTE Season Over the Weekend
Jasper Johnson and Taylen Kinney opened up their Overtime Elite seasons with RWE over the weekend.
• David Sisk
Cats fight but fall short against No. 7 Tennessee
Vols pull away in second half for 28-18 win.
• Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: Tennessee 28, Kentucky 18
First impressions from the Cats' loss to the Vols.
• Jeff Drummond
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats come up short in Knoxville
Kentucky had a chance in the fourth quarter but came up short in Knoxville.
• Justin Rowland
in other news
Johnson and Kinney Open Up the OTE Season Over the Weekend
Jasper Johnson and Taylen Kinney opened up their Overtime Elite seasons with RWE over the weekend.
• David Sisk
Cats fight but fall short against No. 7 Tennessee
Vols pull away in second half for 28-18 win.
• Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Cats talk season opener
Kentucky's Koby Brea, Amari Williams, and Otega Oweh talk about the Wildcats' 103-62 win over Wright State on Monday night at Rupp Arena in the season opener.
KENTUCKY PLAYERS Q&A:
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- WR
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement