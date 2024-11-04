Advertisement

Johnson and Kinney Open Up the OTE Season Over the Weekend

Johnson and Kinney Open Up the OTE Season Over the Weekend

Jasper Johnson and Taylen Kinney opened up their Overtime Elite seasons with RWE over the weekend.
 • David Sisk

Premium content
 • David Sisk
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Tennessee Postgame

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Tennessee Postgame

UK boss talks loss to Vols.

Video content
 • Jeff Drummond
Cats fight but fall short against No. 7 Tennessee

Cats fight but fall short against No. 7 Tennessee

Vols pull away in second half for 28-18 win.
 • Jeff Drummond

 • Jeff Drummond
Published Nov 4, 2024
VIDEO: Cats talk season opener
Jeff Drummond
Managing Editor
Kentucky's Koby Brea, Amari Williams, and Otega Oweh talk about the Wildcats' 103-62 win over Wright State on Monday night at Rupp Arena in the season opener.

KENTUCKY PLAYERS Q&A:

