Week 10: CI's SEC Power Rankings

The season has gone south, but the power rankings must go on.

Cats Illustrated's 2024 SEC Power Rankings are updated throughout the season to updated to reflect the latest action and full season results.

Here they are after Week 10.

1. Georgia

Carson Beck keeps throwing interceptions, but UGA doubled up Florida in total yards to move to 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC. UGA could probably lose another game and still make the sport's inaugural 12-team playoff. But they do have Ole Miss and Tennessee the next two weeks. If Georgia wins both of those games you may have people start to talk about them as the national favorite again.

2. Texas

The Longhorns have probably been the most impressive team in the SEC over the season, but you have to factor that recent home loss to Georgia when the Bulldogs were pretty dominant against that UT offense. Texas still has four SEC games remaining but they will be the favorites in at least the next three (Florida, Arkansas, and Kentucky). Unless they stub their toe, they're in the playoff. But the season finale at Texas A&M is going to be must-see TV for any college football fan.

3. Tennessee

Missed opportunities and a closer than expected game against Kentucky had Josh Heupel not too thrilled with Saturday night's performance but the Volunteers still only have one loss and that puts them in a good position relative to the rest of the league. The offense isn't elite and the defense gave up more than you'd expect to the Wildcats.

4. Alabama

Alabama probably needs to win on the road at LSU to get into the playoff. It would be a major disappointment for Kalen Deboer to miss out on that in his first year given how the program's last decade and a half has gone.

5. Ole Miss

The loss to Kentucky remains perplexing and now the hope has to be that the offensive explosion against Arkansas is a sign they're peaking at the right time. But Ole Miss may need to beat Georgia this week to get into the playoff. The UGA game is probably the difference between 9-3 and 10-2. No moral victories for the Rebels this year.

6. Texas A&M

A&M is off this week and then they have two games they should win before the season finale against Texas. That could be a must-win game for Mike Elko's team in terms of the playoff. The big road loss to South Carolina really hurt the overall picture, but this team was also ahead of schedule in the top-10 this late in Elko's first year.

7. LSU

LSU had a bye this past weekend and it was needed. They get Alabama at home in a must-win to get into the playoff. The Tiers had won six games in a row before that disappointing loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers have often played well against Alabama at home and they'll need a big effort this weekend in their biggest game of the season.

8. South Carolina

The Gamecocks have been one of the more up and down teams in the league this year ... and that's saying something. Just when you thought you saw the limitations catching up with them Shane Beamer's team knocks off the top-10 Texas A&M Aggies at home. The Gamecocks doubled A&M on the ground (286-144), LaNorris Sellers hit some big plays, and they won the turnover margin. For USC to be sitting at 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC is an impressive year.

9. Missouri

Missouri is 6-2 but it hasn't been a very impressive 6-2. That close home win against Vanderbilt is one of the bright spots of the season and who would have imagined that? They have a big game at home against Oklahoma. If the Tigers are to have a shot at sneaking into the playoff they have to win out.

10. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt reaches bowl eligibility and sits at 6-3 (3-2 SEC) with a road win at Auburn. The Commodores win like Kentucky did when Stoops had it going. Control the clock, suck opponents into your type of game, finish down the stretch.

11. Arkansas

The Razorbacks offense has been very good at times this year and they did have that big win against Tennessee. But they allowed 63 to Ole Miss and got doubled up at home, showing their limitations and floor. This is a dangerous team with a couple of big games remaining but the defense has to be far better than it was this past week when Jordan Watkins had more than 250 yards and Jaxson Dart absolutely carved them up.

12. Florida

The Gators put a real scare into Georgia but DJ Lagway was hurt. That was a tough way for a promising game (and stretch) to end. Now they have to go on the road to Texas. Then they get LSU and Ole Miss. Talk about a tough three week stretch. The season-ender against Florida State should be a win, though.

13. Oklahoma

The Sooners took care of Maine as anyone would expect and they finally put up a bunch of points. Now they go on the road to Mizzou, where the Tigers are only a 2.5-point favorite. This is a big game for Oklahoma to salvage some respect this season. Missouri hasn't been close to what they were when firing on all cylinders last year.

14. Auburn

Any thought of Auburn building momentum after that win at Kentucky was squashed by Vanderbilt. The Commodores played their kind of game against the Tigers in a 17-7 win on the Plains. Auburn has been unfathomably bad at home on a field where it has been tough for opposing teams to play over the years.

15. Kentucky

In spite of missing a lot of players and the trajectory looking bad, Kentucky gave Tennessee a game in Knoxville. The Vols did miss some opportunities and we saw the inconsistency from the offense again. It's not looking good for a bowl game with Texas and Louisville remaining.

16. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs took care of UMass to get their second win of the season. The Minutemen actually built a 10-0 lead early but Mississippi State responded with a dominating second quarter and didn't look back. But they're at Tennessee this week and sitting at 2-7 without a league win, plus that home blowout loss to Toledo.