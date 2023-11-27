After breaking Kentucky's single-season touchdown record and becoming the first player in SEC history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season at two different member schools, Ray Davis is ready for the next step in his football career.

The Wildcats' senior running back announced via his X social media account on Monday afternoon that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. His statement did not address whether he would participate in UK's pending bowl game, but the nature of the announcement suggests he has played his final game at the college level.

If so, he went out on an extreme high note. Davis had 137 total yards and scored three touchdowns on Saturday in Kentucky's 38-31 upset of No. 10 Louisville at L&N Stadium. In the process, he broke Benny Snell's single-season TD record, setting the new mark at 20.

Davis also had 1,000-yard rushing seasons at both Vanderbilt and Temple before transferring to UK.

The 5-foot-10, 216-pound back finished the season with 1,066 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He also had 29 receptions for 317 yards and seven touchdown catches.

Another big highlight of the 2023 season for Davis was a 26-carry, 280-yard rushing performance and four touchdowns in Kentucky's 33-14 blowout of Florida on Sept. 30 at Kroger Field. It was the third-most rushing yards in program history and the second-highest figure ever against the Gators.



