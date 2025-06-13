Three-star Indiana OL gives commitment to Cats

Kentucky has added another player to its football recruiting class for 2026.

Three-star Hammond, Ind., Morton Senior offensive lineman Cameron Miller announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Friday via his X social media platform.

Miller (6-5, 310) also had offers from programs like Purdue, Indiana, Texas Tech, and West Virginia. He made a pair of visits to Lexington this spring, including his official visit at the end of May.

Miller is the second offensive lineman on the Cats' commitment list, joining Paducah Tilghman's Jarvis Strickland Jr. Kentucky now has five total commitments for 2026.