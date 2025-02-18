Ranking the SEC's projected starting QBs in 2025

We're still early in the long football offseason and rosters are still going to change a bit between now and the start of next season.

But we have a good idea of who will be behind center for most SEC teams and that's a big part of the 2025 season as a whole.

Here's one attempt at ranking the SEC's quarterbacks going into the next campaign.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier put up gaudy numbers for Brian Kelly's LSU team, which was somewhat disappointing last year. He passed for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns, the downsides being 12 interceptions and a penchant for completing a low percentage in some games. He should be one of the nation's most productive passers and he will finally go into a season with a lot of experience.

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Mateer was a big addition from the transfer portal from Washington State, where he was one of the nation's top quarterbacks a year ago. But the offense around him at Oklahoma will need to be better than it was last year for Jackson Arnold. Mateer completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven picks in his first season as a starter at the FBS level. But he also was a dynamic rushing threat with 826 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Some of these numbers will probably take a hit in the SEC but there's a lot to like.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Going into last year we knew LaNorris Sellers had big shoes to fill with Spencer Rattler moving on, but he did an excellent job all things considered, and South Carolina was one of the more surprising teams in the conference. USC set him up to succeed, as Sellers attempted fewer than 300 passes, but he completed 65.6% for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven picks. The 6'3, 242-pound tank rushed for 674 yards and seven scores. He had 166 rushing yards and two scores against Clemson but also 353 passing yards in a win against Mizzou.

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Pavia didn't put up monster numbers but that's not why he's so valuable to Vanderbilt. Pavia is a winner and a gamer who executes Clark Lea's plan to perfection and gives the Commodores a chance to win with complementary football. While he only passed for 2,293 yards and his 59.4% completion rate is lower than many others here, Pavia had a 20 to 4 ratio and chipped in with 800 rushing yards and eight additional scores on the ground. He was efficient and effective in wins against Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Alabama, and he gave Vandy a chance in other games as well.

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Reed saw action for A&M at the beginning of last season and then he finished the year as the Aggies' starter. He completed 61.3% of his passes for 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns and six picks, but also ran for 547 yards and seven scores. As with a lot of the other most promising quarterbacks in the SEC in 2025, Reed's dual-threat ability is key to what makes him interesting.

Taylen Green, Arkansas

The 6'6, 230-pound Green has now had extensive playing experience in three seasons of football with last year being his most action. He completed 60.4% of his passes for 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine picks. Five of those touchdown passes came against Mississippi State, so you would like to see more scoring plays given the overall numbers. Green rushed for 602 yards and eight scores so he's a true dual-threat who can make game-changing plays.

DJ Lagway, Florida

DJ Lagway is a big reason Billy Napier could have a new lease on life as the Gators head coach. He was an explosive playmaker at times as Florida won more games than most expected. He's a bona fide big play threat. Though Lagway only completed seven passes against Kentucky those went for 259 yards. There were some games with muted overall production but he passed for 305 yards against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Arch Manning, Texas

While there may be growing pains for Manning as he steps into a full-time starting role he should at least stretch the field more than Texas was able to last year. Manning did a lot of dynamic things in the first month of the season when he could play, but after Quinn Ewers returned we didn't see much. We know Manning can hit big plays, but he'll need to show efficiency and consistency before he can rank toward the top of this list.

Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

Simmons has big shoes to fill with Jaxson Dart departing and on some of these lists he may not rate very high, but factor in that he's playing for Lane Kiffin with another talented Ole Miss roster and he should have a lot of success. Against Georgia last year he was 5/6 for 64 yards. There's not a lot to sink your teeth into but there is pedigree here.

Ty Simpson, Alabama

We have no clue if Simpson is going to start for the Crimson Tide but he's one of the best bets at this point. Simpson has never attempted more than 25 passes in a season so he's largely an unknown, but he'll have a lot of talent around him and Kalen Deboer has a great track record with quarterback production.

Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

Tennessee posted a strong record last year but Iamaleava probably didn't have the kind of season a lot of Vol fans were hoping for. He completed 63.8% of his throws for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five picks. While he did rush for 358 yards and three scores, Iamaleava didn't post even 200 yards in games against Ohio State (45.2%, 104 yards), Georgia (167 yards), Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, or Oklahoma. He should take a step forward but there's still quite a bit to prove.

Jackson Arnold, Auburn

Maybe a change of scenery will do Arnold some good. The OU receiving corps was ravaged by injuries last year and it was a forgettable season in Norman. But he was still a fairly coveted portal quarterback who completed 62.6% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and three picks. Arnold also has real running ability, evidence being his 131 yards on the ground against Alabama in that surprising 24-3 win. He also rushed for 97 yards against Tulane. There were just too many games where OU didn't have nearly enough passing production.

Gunner Stockton, Georgia

If Brock Vandagriff had stuck around at UGA it could be his opportunity in 2025, but now it's Gunner Stockton succeeding Carson Beck. Stockton was 20/32 for 234 yards and a touchdown in Georgia's 23-10 playoff loss to Notre Dame. Against Texas he was 12/16 for just 71 yards and a pick. He took six sacks in those two games.

Zach Calzada, Kentucky

Calzada won eight games as a starter at Texas A&M in 2021, and then went to Incarnate Word for the last couple of years, where he has posted strong numbers. There's run and pass ability and everyone has praised Calzada for his toughness but he needs to cut back on some risky plays and has to be more consistent than he was last time he played at the FBS level.

Beau Pribula, Missouri

Beau Pribula is transferring in to Missouri from Penn State where, as a backup, he was 26/35 for 275 yards, five touchdowns and one pick. He's a promising and talented prospect who is looking for opportunity leaving Happy Valley, like Will Levis for UK a few years ago.

Blake Shapen, Mississippi State

Shapen transferred to Starkville from Baylor before last season. With Baylor he threw 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over three seasons of work. With Mississippi State he completed 68.5% for 974 yards, eight touchdowns, and one pick. He's proven to post good ratios. He didn't play after the first month last year. In those four games he played last year MSU was 1-3, including a 41-17 loss to Toledo, but he could boost the passing game.