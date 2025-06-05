Bruce Branch III making his case as one of the top players in 2027

Lately there has been a lot of news related to Bush Hamdan and the Kentucky football staff offering quarterbacks from
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School cornerback Jamyan Theodore has been looking forward to the summer as a decisive time
Kentucky's first big official visit weekend is in the books and we're gathering intel on how everything went, but
Kentucky hosted a number of official visitors over the weekend, one being Texas wide receiver Davis McCray, a 6'1,
Mountaineers rally twice from five down to win 13-12.
Lately there has been a lot of news related to Bush Hamdan and the Kentucky football staff offering quarterbacks from
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School cornerback Jamyan Theodore has been looking forward to the summer as a decisive time
Kentucky's first big official visit weekend is in the books and we're gathering intel on how everything went, but