JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I just thought you wanted to see them hold Bama's feet to the fire. The Crimson Tide has beaten SEC opponents by an average of 14 points per game this year. They barely beat Arkansas. They've played well for one half per game on average. They were only 11-point favorites today. Falling behind 21-0 is going to reinforce some negative perceptions when it comes to ceilings and how Kentucky performs in these games. The defense is taking a big step back this year. It looks like they have some personnel issues there. The offense missed opportunities. They had plenty of chances to make this closer and keep it a game and didn't convert on nearly enough of those chances. If a loss to Alabama can be a bad loss, that was it.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This has been something of a broken record for the Cats against upper-echelon SEC teams. I didn't come into this game with any realistic expectation that Kentucky would beat Alabama, but I thought it would be a lot more competitive into the second half before the Crimson Tide eventually pulled away for the victory. This game was basically over before it started with a flurry of embarrassing plays leading to a 21-0 hole in the first quarter. Kentucky has now had its doors blown off by both Georgia and Alabama, who have not really done that to their opponents in league play. This kind of repeated performance against the top teams has the fans restless. There are still two games remaining and a shot at a very respectable 8-4 season, but the way UK is defending the pass right now, it's going to be tough on the road at South Carolina and Louisville. The offense will have to take a major step forward in what could be a couple of shootouts.



