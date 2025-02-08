By the Numbers: UK 80, South Carolina 57

After each Kentucky basketball game Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland digs into some of the more interesting or telling numbers from the contest.

Here's a deeper dive into some of those stats from UK's 80-57 win against South Carolina on Saturday.

47 ... Second half points for Kentucky. That was a strong output against a solid defense that had disrupted the Cats so much in the first half. After halftime the Cats shot 17/30 (56.7%) from the floor and they got to the free throw line. Otega Oweh scored 15 points in the second half to lead the Cats.

32.8% ... South Carolina's field goal percentage for the game. They shot close to 50% in the first half, but that first half was ugly. South Carolina had only seven assists on 19 made field goals.

+32 ... That's Amari Williams' +/- score. The Wildcats were 32 points better than South Carolina in Williams' 21 minutes. That stat can never be viewed in isolation but taken over a period of time it can tell you some things. Williams had 10 points (4/9 FG), six rebounds, two assists, and two turnovers.

31:35 ... The amount of game time that elapsed while Kentucky was leading the game. Going into this one the Cats had gone 65 minutes without having a lead.

15 ... Points for Brandon Garrison on 7/8 shooting form the floor. He knocked down a three-pointer, blocked a couple of shots, and didn't turn it over. He gave Kentucky 20 strong minutes today and you saw the best that he offers.

14 ... Points for South Carolina's Thomas Murray-Boyles, South Carolina's best player. He needed to carry a big load today but Lamont Paris opted to six him with two fouls in the first half as Kentucky built its separation.

13 ... Minutes for Trent Noah. While Collin Chandler and Travis Perry each only.saw two minutes, Noah made strong contributions. He scored five points, had five rebounds and played physical. Kentucky was +8 in Noah's 13 minutes.

6 ... Assists for Koby Brea, who had one of his most balanced games as a Cat. He had 10 points on 4/8 FG but did work inside the arc as well. Not only that, but he chipped in with five rebounds and six assists.