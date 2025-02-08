Advertisement
Published Feb 8, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - South Carolina postgame
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope spoke to the media after the No. 14 Wildcats' 80-57 win over South Carolina on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

