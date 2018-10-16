Pro Football Focus has graded every college football player on every play for the entire season and they grade Josh Allen as the No. 1 edge defender in the nation.

PFF notes, "With Ohio State’s Nick Bosa injured, the door is open for two ‘Allens’ to shine. Josh Allen has the top pass-rushing grade at 91.7, picking up six sacks, seven QB hits and 20 hurries on only 138 pass-rushes. He’s also been outstanding against the run (83.3 grade) and in coverage where he’s dropped back 83 times in Kentucky’s scheme."

