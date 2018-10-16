PFF: Josh Allen is the nation's top edge defender
Pro Football Focus has graded every college football player on every play for the entire season and they grade Josh Allen as the No. 1 edge defender in the nation.
PFF notes, "With Ohio State’s Nick Bosa injured, the door is open for two ‘Allens’ to shine. Josh Allen has the top pass-rushing grade at 91.7, picking up six sacks, seven QB hits and 20 hurries on only 138 pass-rushes. He’s also been outstanding against the run (83.3 grade) and in coverage where he’s dropped back 83 times in Kentucky’s scheme."
Read the full PFF All-American team here with accompanying explanation and watch the video, which includes a mention of Allen.