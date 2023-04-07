Kentucky will have to wait a bit longer to learn what its frontcourt will look like for next season.

Oscar Tshiebwe, the Wildcats' two-time All-America center/forward, announced Friday via his Instagram social media account, that he intends to test the NBA Draft waters while maintaining his last remaining year of collegiate eligibility.

"Only God knows what my future holds, but until then it's time to get to work," Tshiebwe said in his announcement.

The 6-foot-9 native of the Democratic Republic of The Congo led Kentucky in scoring (16.5) this season and led the nation in rebounding (13.7) for the second consecutive year. His 48 career double-doubles rank second in program history, and he became only the ninth UK player to earn unanimous All-America accolades in two seasons and the first since Kenny Walker in 1985 and 1986.

“Oscar fulfilled one dream by being a Kentucky basketball player, but he’s ready to chase this next dream,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “There is no player in that league like Oscar. He’s also an ideal player to have in your locker room because he will truly care about his teammates, the organization and the community. I’m excited for Oscar to go through this process to see if it’s his time to live out his ultimate goal.”

Tshiewbe joins senior wing Antonio Reeves in investigating his NBA options with one year of college eligibility remaining due to the extra season granted to all players during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NBA Draft Combine will be held on May 15-21. The deadline to return to school is May 31.

In the meantime, the UK staff has been keeping tabs on a number of frontcourt players in the NCAA's transfer portal, including Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Marshall's Micah Handlogten, and Oregon's Kel'el Ware.

With Tshbiebwe testing the draft waters, Jacob Toppin declaring for the draft, and Ugonna Onyenso entering the transfer portal, the Cats' current frontcourt features only senior-to-be Lance Ware, junior-to-be Daimion Collins, and incoming freshman Aaron Bradshaw.