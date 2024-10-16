Advertisement
in other news
Buy or Sell: Hot Takes on UK Football
Once again, I asked for feedback in the form of hot takes after Kentucky's latest football game and, predictably, folks
• Justin Rowland
Pope's Cats open season ranked No. 23 in AP Poll
Kentucky one of nine ranked SEC teams entering new season.
• Jeff Drummond
Stoops Monday Press Luncheon Notes - Florida Week
UK boss breaks down Vandy loss, looks ahead to Gators.
• Jeff Drummond
UK in the national stat rankings
Throughout this season Cats Illustrated has made a habit of laying out where Kentucky stands in the national
• Justin Rowland
Jordan Mitchell takes in a historic Big Blue Madness
I am reminded of my age when I get out of bed every morning. If I needed any further reminders, Jordan Mitchell is the
• David Sisk
New UK commit Dyllon Williams goes in-depth
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- OT
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
