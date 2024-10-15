Anthony Thompson talks about his Kentucky offer and Big Blue Madness

UK boss breaks down Vandy loss, looks ahead to Gators.
Throughout this season Cats Illustrated has made a habit of laying out where Kentucky stands in the national
I am reminded of my age when I get out of bed every morning. If I needed any further reminders, Jordan Mitchell is the
Another week of SEC football is in the books and that means we're updating Cats Illustrated's SEC Power Rankings.1.
Here are PFF's player grades and snap counts for every Wildcat who saw the field on offense or defense in Saturday
UK boss breaks down Vandy loss, looks ahead to Gators.
Throughout this season Cats Illustrated has made a habit of laying out where Kentucky stands in the national
I am reminded of my age when I get out of bed every morning. If I needed any further reminders, Jordan Mitchell is the