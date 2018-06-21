Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and promptly traded to the L.A. Clippers in a deal reached prior to the festivities at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Wildcats' freshman point guard from Canada went two picks after teammate Kevin Knox, who was taken No. 9 by the New York Knicks.

The 6-foot-6 Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the feel-good stories of the 2017-18 college basketball season, going from one of UK's lesser heralded signees to perhaps John Calipari's most valuable player.

After moving into the starting lineup on Jan. 9 vs. Texas A&M, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds over the final 22 games of the season.

Capped by his 29 points in the SEC Tournament championship game, "SGA" earned Most Valuable Player honors in Atlanta. He averaged 20.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in the postseason.

The Clippers have been in rebuilding mode of late, moving away from long-time stars like Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. Gilgeous-Alexander will, however, be paired with an All-Star big man in the form of DeAndre Jordan.

With Gilgeous-Alexander and Knox being taken on Thursday, Calipari now has 33 total draft picks, 26 first-round selections and 19 lottery picks since arriving at UK in 2010.



