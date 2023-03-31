Kentucky's Jacob Toppin announced Friday that he intends to forgo his remaining eligibility with the Wildcats and enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

“Ever since I was a kid, it’s always been a dream of mine to be able to play at the highest level of basketball,” Toppin wrote via his social media accounts. “I came to Kentucky to chase that dream, and in my time here, I’ve grown tremendously not only as a player but as a man. This place has taught me things that I will take with me for the rest of my life.

"For that, I want to thank my coaches and my teammates and most importantly the fans. Your support and passion are things I’ll never forget, and I will carry with me. It has been a memorable time for me, and Kentucky will forever hold a special place in my heart. I’ve loved my time here, but I’m ready to finally fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. With that being said I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft. Go Big Blue!”

The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a senior at Kentucky, including eight double-doubles. He had one year of eligibility remaining due to the extra season awarded by the NCAA for players impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but will not elect to use it.

“I’m excited for Jacob to take this next step of chasing his dream of becoming a professional player,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Jacob has steadily improved every season and is ready for this next step. He has all of the tools to be successful in that league and is mentally prepared beyond measure to handle anything that comes his way.”

The NBA Draft Combine will take place May 15-21 and the 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22.

Toppin is the second member of the 2022-23 UK team to make a decision regarding his future with the Wildcats. Earlier this week, senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his intention to enter the transfer portal for his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Kentucky may also have announcements coming soon from freshman guard Cason Wallace, who is expected to be a first-round NBA Draft pick, senior wings C.J. Fredrick and Antonio Reeves, senior center/forward Oscar Tshiebwe, and freshman forward Chris Livingston.



