Bat Cats win series over No. 2 Volunteers

Kentucky got dominant starting pitching efforts from Nic McCay and Ben Cleaver this weekend to fuel the Wildcats in a series win over No. 2 Tennessee in Knoxville.

The Cats took two out of three from the Volunteers, winning Saturday's game 4-1 on the strength of a 12-strikeout performance by McCay and taking Sunday's rubber match 8-2 as Cleaver carved up UT batters for seven innings.

Kentucky (22-15, 8-10 SEC) held the Vols to just nine hits combined in the final two games of the series after Tennessee won the opener 8-2. McCay and Cleaver allowed just two earned runs and struck out 19 in 14.2 innings on the mound.

On Sunday, Cleaver (4-2) allowed only two runs on five hits and a walk while stiking out seven. Simon Gregersen closed it out with two scoreless innings of relief.

Kentucky led 3-2 going into the eighth inning but put the game away with five runs in its final two trips to the plate.

The UK lineup supported their hurlers with 11 hits on the day, led by two apiece from Carson Hansen and Devin Burkes. Dylan Koontz drove in two runs for the Cats.

Kentucky ran wild against the UT defense in the final two games of the series, stealing 16 bases. Patrick Herrera and Hansen each had two swipes among six for UK in Game 3.

It marked the first time in nine seasons that the Cats have won a series in Knoxville.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday against rival Louisville in the second game of their home-and-home series. The Cardinals won the first game in Louisville. First pitch is slated for 6:30 ET at Kentucky Proud Park.

That game will lead into a three-game series against South Carolina next weekend at KPP.



