New Mexico RB Seth McGowan transferring to Kentucky

Kentucky's coaching staff has been intent on strengthening its running back room in advance of the 2025 season, and to that end they accepted a commitment from New Mexico State's Seth McGowan on Sunday.

Cats Illustrated profiled McGowan this weekend, noting that he averaged 3.75 yards after contact with 32.8% of his rushing attempts going for 15 yards or more last year.

He has shown big play ability, logged double-digit carries in almost all of NMSU's games last year, and is a proven pass catcher dating back to his true freshman season at Oklahoma in 2020.

After a promising true freshman season with the Sooners, McGowan faced legal charges that were eventually reduced to larceny of a person at nighttime, and he received a year of probation.

For the Aggies this year, the 6'1, 220-pound McGowan had 152 carries for 823 yards and three touchdowns with three additional scores as a pass catcher.

Jamarion Wilcox, Dante Dowdell, and Jason Patterson also figure to factor heavily into Kentucky's running back situation.