CatsIllustrated - Kentucky's 2021 football outlook is now radically different

When the NCAA announced that it would be granting players the ability to have an extra season because of the COVID-19 pandemic there was a widespread sense that it would really shake things up.

Then as you started to talk to more people there were some brakes that were tapped.

One common sentiment was that players who are NFL prospects would probably go ahead and leave on schedule, while most who are not NFL prospects are probably ready for the next chapter of their lives.

The initial reaction is proving to be correct, however, at least as Kentucky is concerned.

Wide receiver Josh Ali, tight end Justin Rigg, offensive guard Luke Fortner, and defensive backs Zach Johnson, Davonte Robinson, and Quandre Mosely have all announced they will return for that extra season.

But on top of that Kentucky juniors Josh Paschal, DeAndre Square, Darian Kinnard have now also announced a return to Kentucky.

Before those players announced returns to Kentucky there was reason to believe that 2021 would be a rebuilding year for the 'Cats. Because the defense still figured to be solid and the schedule manageable it didn't look like the bottom would fall out, but there were to be questions at quarterback, wide receiver, and on the offensive line.

With these players back, let's take a look at the roster.

We still don't know who the quarterback is going to be and that's going to be consume a lot of our attention this offseason. The special teams have some questions related to coverage after struggles this season and with Max Duffy likely leaving. We don't know what Jamin Davis is going to do, and barring an unexpected decision from Brandin Echols, the 'Cats will be replacing both starting corners.

But Kentucky brings back one of the SEC's best running backs in Chris Rodriguez, its best receiver in Josh Ali, a loaded tight end room, an offensive line that should again be one of the better units in the league, and lots of talent on defense.

In short, there are far fewer holes on the roster now than there would have been if these players hadn't announced returns.

Kentucky will be very experienced on offense, and that should help the learning curve as Liam Coen installs a new system.

The difference between having Kinnard and not is hugely significant. He probably would have been a mid-round pick and is returning to have a Josh Allen-type rise on draft boards. Not many schools in the nation are going to return a draft-eligible tackle who could have been picked on the second day of the event.

Fortner should return to start at guard, and Kentucky has exceptional interior depth with Quintin Wilson, Kenneth Horsey, and Austin Dotson all as proven commodities.

New offensive line coach Eric Wolford will have a lot of leadership in his room, and that will help that transition as well.

Time will tell how other schools fare in terms of bringing players back for an additional year, but it's tough to imagine many benefiting more than Kentucky.

Next season Kentucky should have four winnable non-conference games plus an SEC slate that does not include Alabama. Florida loses a lot.

Nothing is a given but when people said this year's Kentucky team would have been 9-4 in a typical season it's tough to argue with that.

There are a lot of interesting possibilities for Mark Stoops' next team at UK.