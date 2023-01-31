Kentucky (14-7) takes on Ole Miss (9-12) in Oxford, Miss., this evening with the Wildcats attempting to get back on track after a loss against Kansas had snapped a four-game win streak.

Notching a win on the road, even against a team that's below .500, would be important. A loss could be devastating to the tournament resume.

Here are takes from Jeff Drummond, Travis Graf, and David Sisk.

What are your thoughts on the matchup and how do you see the game playing out?

Jeff Drummond: This game feels a lot like the Vanderbilt trip last week for the Wildcats. On one hand, it’s a potentially dangerous road matchup against a league opponent that can’t be taken for granted. South Carolina has forever taught us this. On the other, UK simply must take care of business in this one if it has NCAA Tournament aspirations. A slip-up in Oxford would leave the Cats with little margin for error moving forward. Kentucky has to knock down perimeter shots better than it did against Kansas, where a 2-for-13 day from the arc helped doom the Cats’ chances for a second marquee win. It would be nice to see CJ Fredrick get back on track with his stroke from the arc. UK desperately needs the best version of him down the stretch and into the postseason. Defensively, you’d like to see some drastic improvement against the pick-and-roll sets that everyone seems to be throwing at UK these days. When the dust settles, I think UK comes out with a 75-66 win.

Travis Graf: Kentucky can’t afford to overlook this game, and I don’t think they will. Matthew Murrell, Daeshun Ruffin, and Amaree Abram are the quick type of backcourt that can give the Cats fits. The Rebels also do a pretty good job of rim protection and hitting the glass. Ole Miss’ 3-point defense is far from the greatest, and this will be a good game to get CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves going from the outside again after a pitiful shooting performance against Kansas. It might be an ugly game at times, but Kentucky takes care of business and wins 73-65.

David Sisk: There is no such thing as a gimme on the road in the SEC, but Kentucky does have the chance to begin a new winning streak at Ole Miss tonight. They struggle offensively. Their 67.1 point per game average is 257th nationally. The Rebels are equally as low in just about every shooting category. Rebounding, turnover to assist ratio, it’s all mediocre. Defensively, they are good at guarding the two but not the three. You know what that means. Kentucky is back to needing to make 3e-point shots. Matthew Murrell is the only Rebel who averages in double figures at 14.9 points. Ole Miss can throw some size off the bench. They bring a 6-11 off the bench, but they have several forwards in the the 6-7, 225-pound range. It’s not the biggest back line, but there is some physicality there. Oxford is not a great home floor advantage. They have lost all four league games there plus non-conference losses to North Alabama and UCF. I look for a close game midway through the second half. Kentucky will need to go back to making enough three’s to be respectable, being efficient with the ball, and getting to the foul line and making them. It’s also a chance for statistical defensive improvement. Kentucky 72, Ole Miss 66