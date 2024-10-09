Advertisement
Obinna Ekezie Jr. is Making His Own Name
Obinna Ekezie Jr. is following in his dad’s footsteps. A Kentucky offer is proof that the sophomore has arrived.
• David Sisk
Stoops Monday Press Luncheon Notes - Vandy Week
UK boss talks matchup with upset-minded Commodores.
• Jeff Drummond
Rounding up UKs latest football offers
New Kentucky football offers are going out during the bye week and we're staying on top of it.
• Justin Rowland
Kentucky Makes the Final Seven for Chris Cenac Jr.
