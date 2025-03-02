Bat Cats cap series sweep of Hofstra

Ethan Hindle's first collegiate home run was a memorable one, fueling the Wildcats' 9-1 win over Hofstra on Sunday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park.

Hindle, a sophomore designated hitter from Wisconsin, blasted a two-out grand slam in the fourth inning to help Kentucky (9-1) complete a three-game series sweep of the Pride.

The Cats extended their win streak to eight by doing a little bit of everything in the series finale. UK had nine hits, drew seven walks, got hit by pitches seven times, and tied a 15-year-old school record with eight stolen bases.

Kentucky swiped 19 bases in the series on 20 attempts.

Nick Mingione's team also got strong pitching once again as Ethan Walker and Scott Rouse combined to hold Hofstra to a lone run. Walker, a junior left-hander, started and worked four innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two. Rouse (1-0) picked up the win by tossing the final five innings. The senior right-hander allowed only two hits and fanned seven.

UK won the opening game of the series 7-5 and took Game 2 6-1 against the Colonial Athletic Association opponent.

The Cats return to action with a home-and-home matchup against Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday in Richmond (6 p.m. ET) and on Wednesday at KPP (4 p.m. ET).



