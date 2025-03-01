By the Numbers: Auburn 94, Kentucky 78

Breaking down some of the most significant or telling numbers from Kentucky's 94-78 loss to No. 1 Auburn in Rupp Arena on Saturday.

67 ... Free throws in the game between the two teams. Auburn was 24/31 and Kentucky was 28/38. The two teams were whistled for 44 fouls, one of the reason the game lasted as long as it did.

30 ... Points for Auburn's Miles Kelly, who got 90% of those points on 9/14 shooting from three-point range. He had a huge game.

24 ... Auburn's scoring advantage in points from three pointers. The Tigers were 12/26 from long range while Kentucky was only 4/17. Miles Kelly did most of the Tigers' work while Koby Brea had all four of Kentucky's threes on seven attempts.

18 ... Turnovers by Kentucky, which were converted into 21 points by the Tigers. Around and after the first media timeout Auburn began forcing turnovers and getting separation off those turnovers. Auburn only turned it over eight times for a next of 10 additional possessions.

+15 ... Kentucky's rebounding advantage in the game. The Wildcats grabbed 38 rebounds to Auburn's 23. Kentucky did almost double Auburn up in second chance points (16-9). Amari Williams led the way with 14 boards. But winning this part of the game didn't help Kentucky too much.

9 ... Points for Auburn's Johni Broome. He was only 3/9 from the field and 3/7 from the line. That's not to say he made no impact on the game.

5 ... Bench points for Kentucky. Auburn's bench chipped in with 29 points. Those players combined to shoot 1/7 for five points. Pope leaned on his starters more heavily than usual.

3 ... The number of Auburn players who scored 20 or more points. Kelly was one and the game's leading scorer but Auburn also got 22 from Baker-Mazara and 21 from Pettiford.